Hina Khar, UK HC Discuss Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here on Thursday and congratulated her on assuming the office and hoped that both sides will work together to further deepen the Pakistan-UK relations.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 )

Minister of State Khar thanked the British High Commissioner for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on mutual respect and shared perceptions on broad range of regional and international issues.

Minister of State also appreciated the role undertaken by the British government in promoting health, education, governance and human development in Pakistan.

Both sides also agreed to celebrate 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in a befitting manner.

Besides bilateral relations, discussions on evolving geopolitical situation and regional matters including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan also took place.

Hina noted with concern the economic impact of the continuity of the Ukraine crisis and expressed the need for early resolution of the matter through diplomacy and peaceful means. The British High Commissioner thanked Minister of State and conveyed his good wishes and keen interest in promoting bilateral relations.

