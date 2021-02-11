UrduPoint.com
Hina Parvez Butt Moves PA Against Death Of Two White Tiger Cubs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:48 PM

Hina Parvez Butt moves PA against death of two white tiger cubs

The PML_N Lawmaker has expressed serious concerns over the death of rare kind of white tiger cubs and demanded an impartial inquiry to fix the responsibility.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb11th, 2021) A resolution showing concerns over death of two white tiger cubs has been moved to Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Hina Parvez Butt filed resolution before the legislative assembly.

The lawmaker has termed the death of two white tiger cubes horrible because these cubs were of rare kind of tigers. She says that the Zoo administration committed criminal negligence and did not care of these cubs.

She also says that it was suspected that these cubs died of COVID-19 and demanded impartial investigate to reach the cause of their death, so the responsible could be held accountable.

According to a tv, all All animals at Lahore Zoo were tested for Covid-19 following the death of two white tiger cubs on Feb 4.

“All animals have been screened for COVID-19 and none of them has been found to afflicted with the virus,” says an official of Lahore Zoo.

He states that the curbs have been suspected to have died from the deadly disease.

Earlier, six zoo worker had tested positive for COVID-19.

