Hina Parvez Butt To Approach London Police Against Harassers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:57 AM

The PML-N leader says rude and unruly PTI people have stooped to the extent of assaulting me in front of my son in London, throwing bottles at me and hurling foul abuse at me.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt announced to take legal action against the harassers today.

Hina said she would approach London police against them over charges of

taunting and heckling her on a private family excursion in London.

The video clips of the incident showing the assaulters throwing a bottle and hurling abuses at Butt, went viral on Twitter.

A suspect who was part of the mob, could be seen carrying a PTI flag and hurling abuses at Butt in a video. The son of the PML-N leader was clearly disturbed.

Taking to Twitter, Butt lashed out at her assaulters and wrote: "Rude and unruly PTI people have stooped to the extent of assaulting me in front of my son in London, throwing bottles at me and hurling foul abuse at me.

"Whether these uncivilised people making Pakistan's name bright or defaming it?"

The condemnations poured in on social media soon as the videos went viral. Many users felt that despite the political grievances that people may have, such acts were taking things too far.

