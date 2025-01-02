Open Menu

Hina Parvez Butt Visits Anti-rape Crisis Cell

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority, Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt, visited the Anti-Rape

Crisis Cell set up at the Services Hospital, here on Thursday and reviewed the medical,

legal, and psychological services provided there.

On the occasion, Hina Parvez Butt stated that a Safe Punjab was the vision of Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and they were working tirelessly to advance this vision. The establishment

of Anti-Rape Crisis Cell was a significant milestone by the Punjab government for the protection

of women and children. At the cell, victims were provided medical examination, legal guidance,

and psychological services under one roof to ensure immediate assistance and justice, she added.

Hina Parvez Butt further stated that this model needs to be extended across Punjab so that

every victim could receive timely help.

Stressing the need for special courts and strict punishment

for perpetrators, she said that timely provision of justice was the government's top priority.

"My dream is that every woman and girl in Punjab can live her life without fear. Even if a girl

steps out at 2 AM, no one should dare to look at her inappropriately. This mission could not

be achieved alone; every individual in society must play their role", she observed.

Hina Butt appealed to the public to immediately report such incidents to the relevant authorities

so that perpetrators could be brought to justice. She reaffirmed her commitment to taking all

possible measures for the protection of women and assured that no negligence would be tolerated

in this regard.

