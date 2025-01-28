Open Menu

Hina Parvez Meets Rape Victims

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Hina Parvez meets rape victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, visited the Gujranwala CPO Office, where she met victims of sexual harassment and assured them of complete justice.

According to a media release issued here on Tuesday, SSP Operations Dr. Raza Tanveer Supraa briefed her on the investigation of pending cases related to women.

The Chairperson emphasized the need for swift and transparent investigations into women’s cases and instructed officials to further strengthen existing measures for women’s protection.

Hina Parvez Butt stated that the Punjab government is strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against crimes against women.

She said, “Safe women are the guarantee of a strong Punjab. Therefore, ensuring the protection and restoration of women’s rights is the government’s top priority.”

She also highlighted the importance of effective coordination among all relevant institutions to ensure women’s safety, stating that only through mutual cooperation can a safe and peaceful environment be provided to women.

She further stressed the significance of improving the rapid response system to assist victims promptly.

