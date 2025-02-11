LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt on Tuesday

visited the Burn Unit of Mayo Hospital and met with a victim of acid attack and her mother.

She assured them of full support and pledged swift action against the accused.

During her visit, Hina Pervaiz announced the establishment of a Rapid Response Cell in

Punjab to strengthen women’s protection and ensure immediate legal and medical assistance

in such cases. The cell will include legal experts, psychologists and social workers, playing

a crucial role in rehabilitating victims and ensuring strict legal action against offenders.

"This is not just an isolated incident; it is a wake-up call for our society. We must develop a strong,

effective and immediate response system against such heinous crimes. Expanding the scope

of the Women Protection Authority is essential to ensure timely justice and complete security

for women," she emphasised.

The Rapid Response Cell will function through a 24/7 helpline, mobile units and regional coordination

centres, offering psychological, social, and legal support to victims.

She directed the police and relevant authorities to immediately arrest the culprits involved in

the acid attack case and take strict legal action against them.