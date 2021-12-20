Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Charming

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N lawmaker has reacted to Junaid’s valima look and called him prince charming by sharing his picture on Twitter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has called Junaid Safdar has prince charming.

Taking to Twitter, Hina shared Junaid’s valima picture with a caption, "prince charming!!!".

She also shared picture of Junaid Safdar’s picture with his mother PML-N vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

She wrote, "Can there be a more beautiful picture than this?,"

Junaid Safdar and the family celebrated valima ceremony on Friday.

Earlier, a week-long wedding festivities continued at Jati Umra—the residence of Sharfis—where Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz also sang songs. The dressing of the sharif family members, especially Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Sadfar and bride Ayesha Saif stormed into the social media.