Hina Pervaiz Butt Moves PA Against Police Misbehave With Women Leaders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 03:33 PM

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA against police misbehave with women leaders

The PML-N leader says police despite clear instructions from the Punjab Assembly always misbehave with her party leaders, especially the women which must be stopped.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) PML-N leader and Member of Provincial Assembly Hina Pervaiz Butt on Saturday moved a resolution before the legislative assembly against women insult by the police during appearance of Mayam Nawaz before Islamabad High Court.

Hina Pervaiz Butt said that police insulted women leaders and party workers of the PML-N during appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif before the Islamabad High Court. The police behavior was very abusive.

“I strongly condemn police for insulting PML-N women leaders,” Hina Pervaiz Butt said in the resolution she had moved to the Punjab Assembly.

“Police attitude and behavior was unacceptable,” she further said.

Police always insulted women leaders of the PML-N despite that there was clear-cut instructions from the Punjab Assembly to the police that they should respect the women.

Ms Butt said that ensuring respect and dignity of the members of the provincial legislative assembly should be the first priority of the assembly and the speaker.

The PML-N leader demanded that strict action must be taken against the police for insulting women on the eve of hearing of cases against her party leadership.

