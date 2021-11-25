Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

(@FahadShabbir)

She also stated that Punjab Civil Services Act, 1974 must be implemented in letter and spirit. Hina Pervaiz said that provincial posts and services were being regulated under Section 4 of the said law. Under the rules of business, Services and General Administration department comes under the provincial autonomy and from the post of chief secretary to assistant commissioner, all services and posts fall under this law. When all these posts were under the constitutional powers of the provincial assembly and provincial autonomy then why the federal establishment division was allocating these posts to DMG group.