Hina Pervaiz Butt Moves Resolution On Provincial Posts And Services

Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:25 PM

The PML-N lawmaker has raised serious question as to why the Federal Establishment Division has targeted the constitutional powers and autonomy of the provincial government and assembly by allocating provincial posts and services to DMG group.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2021) Hina Pervaiz Butt, the PML-N lawmaker, has moved a resolution, raising a serious question as to why Federal establishment division was allocating provincial posts and services to District Management Group (DMG).

The PML-N lawmaker said that DMG group falls under the federal services and the law does not allow that the posts which comes under the provincial autonomy or under the provincial assembly powers should be allocated to DMG which is federal service.

She said that that the federal establishment division had no such powers to interfere into the affairs of the provincial government.

The MPA said that all posts and services related to the provincial affairs should be dealt with the law of the provincial government and the provincial assembly.

She also stated that Punjab Civil Services Act, 1974 must be implemented in letter and spirit. Hina Pervaiz said that provincial posts and services were being regulated under Section 4 of the said law. Under the rules of business, Services and General Administration department comes under the provincial autonomy and from the post of chief secretary to assistant commissioner, all services and posts fall under this law. When all these posts were under the constitutional powers of the provincial assembly and provincial autonomy then why the federal establishment division was allocating these posts to DMG group.

