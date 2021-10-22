Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Khan’s resolution

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N lawmaker says that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wrong polices have led the country to the verge of bankruptcy, therefore, he should immediately resign.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt has moved a resolution to the Punjab Assembly demanding resignation of prime minister Imran Khan.

In the resolution, the lawmaker has said that the house has serious reservations on the report of The Economist which states that Pakistan has become the third expensive country in the world.

There is huge inflation in Pakistan after Argentina and Brazil in the long list of 200 countries in the world.

The wrong policies of the incumbent PTI government have created a storm of inflation in the country and poverty has been increasing fast. The lawmaker says that the PTI government changed four finance ministers and they all failed to put the country’s economy on the right track. The wrong decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan has led the country to bankruptcy. Therefore, the house demands that PM Khan should immediately step down, so that the country could find right direction.