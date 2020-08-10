UrduPoint.com
Hina Pervaiz Butt Moves Resolution To PA For Inclusion Of Minority Heroes In Curriculum

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:58 PM

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclusion of minority heroes in curriculum

The PML-N leader says Constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed equal rights for all citizens and therefore the minority heroes serving Pakistan must be included in curriculum so that the coming generation could know about them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) PML-N member Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding inclusion of minority heroes in the curriculum. Perform outstanding services in various fields.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, all citizens have equal rights.

In Pakistan even today the people of the minority community are performing the most important services in various fields.

Pakistan is the only country in the world where Sikhs The Punjab Sikh Anand Karaj Bill was passed. Pakistan has made history all over the world by giving this right to the Sikh community. Therefore, this House demands that the hero of minorities be included in the curriculum. Encourage Pakistan's minority community by including minority heroes in the curriculum.

