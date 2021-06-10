UrduPoint.com
Hina Pervaiz Butt Moves Resolution To Punjab Assembly Against Load-shedding

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:01 PM

The PML-N lawmaker says that power is there in the system but the public is being deprived of it during the hot and chilling weather in Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) PML-N lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt on Thursday moved a resolution to Punjab Assembly against unannounced and hours long load-shedding in rural and urban areas.

Hina Pervaiz Butt said the power was there in the system but was not being supplied to the public.

The PML-N leader said that the weather was so hot that many children at schools in Islamabad fell unconscious.

The house demanded inquiry into the matter of students who fell unconscious at the school and load-shedding must be stopped for the larger public interest.

It may be mentioned here that rural areas are facing 17 to 18 hours load-shedding and seven to eight hours load-shedding in the Urban areas.

