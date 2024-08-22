Hina Pervaiz Butt supports women home-based workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Member of the Punjab Assembly and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt led an exclusive exhibition to support women home-based workers and survivors of violence at the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Member of the Punjab Assembly and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt led an exclusive exhibition to support women home-based workers and survivors of violence at the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA), here on Thursday.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Punjab Women Protection Authority, highlighted the importance of economic empowerment and skill development for women facing challenging circumstances.

Addressing the attendees, Ms. Butt emphasized the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women (VAW), stating, “Ensuring the safety and empowerment of women is essential for a progressive and peaceful society. We are committed to making every effort to eradicate VAW and create opportunities for women to thrive.”

The exhibition was followed by a seminar that focused on closing gaps in employable skills for women.

Marieme Jamme, CEO of 'I am the CODE', shared her insights on a global movement dedicated to empowering women and girls through technology and digital skills.

She emphasized that adopting new, marketable skills is crucial for young women to build sustainable careers.

Samia Zahid Aslam, Chairperson of APWA, discussed the role of entrepreneurship in enabling home-based workers to tap into emerging opportunities in the digital landscape. Ms. Dur-e-Shawar, COO of APWA, highlighted that acquiring essential skills and certifications is key to addressing unemployment and poverty. “The lack of employable skills among young girls is a significant barrier to their financial independence. Our goal is to equip them with the tools they need to succeed in the modern economy,” she stated.

The event showcased a diverse array of handmade products crafted by home-based workers, providing attendees with the chance to interact with artisans and learn more about their journeys. The initiative not only celebrated creativity and craftsmanship but also fostered valuable connections and opportunities for women striving to secure better livelihoods.