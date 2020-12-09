Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move against PTI govt

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tendered her resignation from membership of Punjab Assembly under a move started by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In her resignation, the PML-N leader said that she tendered her resignation after PDM's movement against PTI government.

She said that PDM leadership had asked for resignation and they were there to offer it. Hina also demanded fair and free elections, and strongly criticized PTI for its policies.

Many other PML-N leaders submitted their resignations to the leadership.