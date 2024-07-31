Hina Pervaiz Meets Punjab Home Secretary To Discuss Woman Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt met Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal here on Wednesday to discuss protection of rights of women and marginalised segments of society.
She said the chief minister's mission is to end oppression of women and marginalised segments. She emphasised that standing firmly against the oppressor and ensuring justice for the oppressed was the government mission.
The chairperson mentioned that cases of serious crimes would be pursued to their logical conclusion through the Organised Crime Unit.
The Punjab home secretary said forensic reports in cases related to women should be prepared as a top priority and should be submitted within 48 hours. He assured that the Punjab Home Department would provide all possible support to the Women Protection Authority.
Hina Pervaiz Butt asked women not to feel alone, stating that all state institutions are actively working for their protection.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif9 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth9 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..9 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week9 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful9 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik9 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution9 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA9 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais9 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar10 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..10 hours ago