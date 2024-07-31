Hina Pervaiz meets Punjab home secretary to discuss woman rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt met Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal here on Wednesday to discuss protection of rights of women and marginalised segments of society.

She said the chief minister's mission is to end oppression of women and marginalised segments. She emphasised that standing firmly against the oppressor and ensuring justice for the oppressed was the government mission.

The chairperson mentioned that cases of serious crimes would be pursued to their logical conclusion through the Organised Crime Unit.

The Punjab home secretary said forensic reports in cases related to women should be prepared as a top priority and should be submitted within 48 hours. He assured that the Punjab Home Department would provide all possible support to the Women Protection Authority.

Hina Pervaiz Butt asked women not to feel alone, stating that all state institutions are actively working for their protection.