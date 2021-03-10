Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with identity crisis

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) A resolution has been moved to Punjab Assembly for legislation over the children whose identity is not known since their birth.

Hina Pervaiz Butt, the PML-N MPA, has moved the resolution, saying that there is already legislation for the transgenders but the children whose identity is not known since their birth is an important matter as no law has been made for their rights.

The lawmaker says that such children face huge trouble at Nadra office due to their identity crisis. Hina Butt says that mostly the parents guess about identity of their children and deal with them in accordance with that guess and though.

She submits that the parents register their Names on their B-Form and commits mistakes by giving them wrong name that eventually cause them trouble in their lives.

She has asked the house for legislation for the children whose identity is not clear and also amend the laws related to NADRA, so these children could not face any humiliation and difficultly due to the said identity crisis. She has also asked the house for providing special health facility for treatment of such children and a special hospital should be built for them.