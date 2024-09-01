Open Menu

Hina Pervaiz Promises Justice To Chemical Attack Victim Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Hina Pervaiz promises justice to chemical attack victim girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Following instructions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Hina Pervaiz Butt, chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, visited the Khidmat Markaz in Faisalabad to meet 27-year-old Saadia, a victim of a chemical attack.

During the visit, SSP Operations Abdul Wahab, SP Madina Division Saad Arshad, and ASP Mohsin briefed the chairperson on the progress made in the case of the injured woman, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

According to details, an unidentified person threw chemical on Saadia the other day, resulting in severe injuries.

Hina Pervaiz Butt stated that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, legislation is being enacted to prevent incidents like acid attacks, and all possible measures will be taken to ensure justice for the victim. Effective steps are being taken to prevent such tragic incidents in future and to ensure the safety of women.

She appreciated the progress made by police in the case and commended the efforts and actions of Faisalabad police in protecting women. She further stated that the perpetrator will be arrested soon and given a severe punishment according to the law.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Progress Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

19 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

19 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

22 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

23 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

23 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan