Hina Pervaiz Promises Justice To Chemical Attack Victim Girl
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Following instructions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Hina Pervaiz Butt, chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, visited the Khidmat Markaz in Faisalabad to meet 27-year-old Saadia, a victim of a chemical attack.
During the visit, SSP Operations Abdul Wahab, SP Madina Division Saad Arshad, and ASP Mohsin briefed the chairperson on the progress made in the case of the injured woman, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
According to details, an unidentified person threw chemical on Saadia the other day, resulting in severe injuries.
Hina Pervaiz Butt stated that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, legislation is being enacted to prevent incidents like acid attacks, and all possible measures will be taken to ensure justice for the victim. Effective steps are being taken to prevent such tragic incidents in future and to ensure the safety of women.
She appreciated the progress made by police in the case and commended the efforts and actions of Faisalabad police in protecting women. She further stated that the perpetrator will be arrested soon and given a severe punishment according to the law.
