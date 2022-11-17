Hina Pervaiz slams Imran for selling 'Toshakhana gifts at higher price'

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt on Thursday strongly criticized the selling of 'Toshakhana' gifts by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt on Thursday strongly criticized the selling of 'Toshakhana' gifts by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Imran Khan must reveal the facts before the nation about Toshakhana scandal as he had allegedly "sold a watch on a much higher price".

She further said Imran Khan had been misleading the nation by conducting several public meetings in a bid to create "chaos and disturbance in the country".

"Imran Khan should provide documents(money trail) and clarify his position regarding Toshakhana gifts," she demanded.

She also sought Imran Khan to provide evidence of the amount received by him after selling Toshakhana gifts in the market.