Hina Pervaiz Urges For Strict Punishment Under Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025

Published April 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt praises the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025, highlighting the importance of strict enforcement and grassroots awareness initiatives to prevent acid violence and empower women.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Chairperson PWPA emphasized the importance of strict enforcement and public awareness in combating acid violence.

"The Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 is a significant step towards protecting women and vulnerable groups from acid attacks," she said.

Hina Pervaiz Butt advocated for harsh penalties for perpetrators, stressing that exemplary punishments would serve as a deterrent.

She also highlighted the need for widespread public awareness campaigns to educate people about the devastating consequences of acid violence and the importance of reporting such incidents.

She highlighting the crucial role of all stakeholders, particularly the media in raising awareness and combating acid violence.

Hina Pervaiz Butt further disclosed that her department is collaborating with hospitals and Police departments to provide comprehensive support to acid attack survivors.

As part of this initiative, around 36 district-based units are being established to ensure timely medical assistance and rehabilitation services for victims, she said.

These units will play a vital role in providing critical care and support to survivors, helping them to rebuild their lives, she added.

Chairperson also highlighted the importance of a toll-free helpline for reporting cases of acid violence.

This initiative aims to provide a safe and accessible channel for reporting incidents and seeking help, she added.

