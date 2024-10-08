Hina Pervaiz Visits Faisalabad, Assures Rape Victim Of Immediate Justice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt visited Faisalabad on Monday and held a meeting with the parents of a five-year-old girl victimized with rape in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil briefed her about updates of the case and said that a special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Jaranwala Division.
This team started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused Javaid.
The Chairperson Women Protection Authority expressed sympathy with the victim’s family and assured them that they would be provided justice at every cost.
She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had issued special instruction to all concerned departments to make elaborate arrangements for complete protection of women and underage children. Violence against women and children was a heinous crime and the accused involved in such kind of offence would be brought to justice.
She appreciated the police performance and directed police head to complete investigation of the case on urgent basis so that the accused could be taken to task in accordance with law.
Incharge Protection Center Inspector Gulnaz and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two flyovers to be constructed in SITE area in PPP mode: Dharejo12 minutes ago
-
JI observed Palestine Solidarity day12 minutes ago
-
Kaira urges CM KPK to avoid spreading hate speech, chaos12 minutes ago
-
National inner beauty Day observed12 minutes ago
-
Gilani for equipping future generations with resources, education12 minutes ago
-
Police foil major drug smuggling attempt in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, mining delegation discuss sectoral challenges12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide18 minutes ago
-
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana18 minutes ago
-
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor Karachi23 minutes ago
-
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters33 minutes ago
-
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP33 minutes ago