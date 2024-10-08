Hina Pervaiz visits Faisalabad, assures rape victim of immediate justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt visited Faisalabad on Monday and held a meeting with the parents of a five-year-old girl victimized with rape in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil briefed her about updates of the case and said that a special team was constituted under supervision of SSP Jaranwala Division.

This team started investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the accused Javaid.

The Chairperson Women Protection Authority expressed sympathy with the victim’s family and assured them that they would be provided justice at every cost.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had issued special instruction to all concerned departments to make elaborate arrangements for complete protection of women and underage children. Violence against women and children was a heinous crime and the accused involved in such kind of offence would be brought to justice.

She appreciated the police performance and directed police head to complete investigation of the case on urgent basis so that the accused could be taken to task in accordance with law.

Incharge Protection Center Inspector Gulnaz and others were also present on the occasion.