Hina Pervaiz Visits Okara, Reviews Key Safety Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz
Butt visited Okara on Tuesday and reviewed key safety projects.
During her visit, she also reviewed Virtual Women Police Station, Safe
City initiative as well as other key projects and reaffirmed her commitment
to swift justice for victims of abuse.
Hina emphasised the importance of reporting crimes, educating children
about safety, and pledged full support to the Punjab government's efforts
to protect women and children from exploitation.
The chairperson lauded the efforts of Okara Police, commending their
efficiency in promptly registering FIRs and apprehending suspects.
Hina Pervaiz Butt also underscored the need for educating children about
"good touch" and "bad touch" as part of a broader effort to protect vulnerable
individuals. She reiterated the Punjab Chief Minister's vision that women
and children represent the state's top priority, declaring that any form of
'sexual abuse' would not be tolerated.
"We will ensure that those responsible for exploiting women and children
face full force of the law," she added.
She emphasised that under no circumstances would crimes against women
and children be allowed to go unchecked.
DPO Muhammad Rashid Hayat was also present.
