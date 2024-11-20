Hina Pervez Butt Assures Full Justice To Woman Set On Fire In Gujrat
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 08:25 PM
A quick action was taken on the direction of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, in the incident of burning a woman in Gujarat on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A quick action was taken on the direction of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, in the incident of burning a woman in Gujarat on Thursday.
The victim's father had contacted the Women Protection Authority regarding the non-arrest of the accused.
According to details, on the instructions of the Chairperson, the police arrested five accused.
The victim, Musarat Bibi, was admitted to Jinnah Hospital here in a critical condition.
Furthermore, Hina Pervez Butt met the victim at the Jinnah Hospital and assured her of complete justice.
Recent Stories
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized
Railways CEO holds public e-court
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha
SALU extends submission of online exam form
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized17 seconds ago
-
Railways CEO holds public e-court18 seconds ago
-
'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal22 seconds ago
-
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land10 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institut ..1 hour ago
-
Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench1 hour ago
-
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Widow stabbed to death1 hour ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting1 hour ago
-
Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes1 hour ago