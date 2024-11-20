Open Menu

Hina Pervez Butt Assures Full Justice To Woman Set On Fire In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 08:25 PM

A quick action was taken on the direction of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, in the incident of burning a woman in Gujarat on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A quick action was taken on the direction of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt, in the incident of burning a woman in Gujarat on Thursday.

The victim's father had contacted the Women Protection Authority regarding the non-arrest of the accused.

According to details, on the instructions of the Chairperson, the police arrested five accused.

The victim, Musarat Bibi, was admitted to Jinnah Hospital here in a critical condition.

Furthermore, Hina Pervez Butt met the victim at the Jinnah Hospital and assured her of complete justice.

More Stories From Pakistan