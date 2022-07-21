UrduPoint.com

Hina Pervez Butt Makes Important Announcement In Film Style

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

The PML-N lawmaker who has warned the PTI and the PML-Q leaders of ‘something serious’ has said that the future of Punjab can never be Farah Gogi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21th, 2022) PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt on Thursday made an important announcement in a filmy style on her social media account.

Hina who was seen walking towards to the camera and making announcement, ‘Nahi, Punjab ka Mustaqbil Farah Gogi Nahi ho sakta’ [No, Farah Gogi cannot be the future of Punjab].

She often makes interesting comments on the evolving political situation and relatively shares more stuff on her social media account as compared to many other PML-N women lawmakers.

In another statement, the PML-N lawmaker made a tough statemet while addressing the PTI and the PML-Q leaders in a tweet.

She said, “They [PTI and PML-Q) used to think that they will easily notch the slot of Punjab Chief Minister so easily,” giving a warning that they [the government] would lead them to face the music that they [the PTI and PML-Q leaders] would remember.

The statement and reaction of the PML-N leader came at the moment when only one day is left from the tug of war between PML-N and the PTI in Punjab as July 22 is the day to elect the new Punjab Chief Minister.

