Hina Pervez Butt says attempt to murder was made on Maryam Nawaz outside NAB

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leader says that PTI government is responsible for attempt to murder on Maryam Nawaz who will not afraid of such tactics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt claimed that attempt to murder was made on her party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz during violent clashes outside the National Accountability Bureau office.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervaiz Butt also shared a video to show the damage caused to the bullet-proof vehicle of Maryam Nawaz during her appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about a case of alleged illegal transfer of 200-acre land.

Hina Pervaiz showed the broken front screen of the vehicle, saying that these might not be just the “stones” as it might be “something else”. breaking screen was not an easy thing, she said, pointing fingers towards a ‘pre-planned attempt to murder’.

“The government is responsible for this,” she said.

She also said that Maryam Nawaz will not afraid of such tactics.