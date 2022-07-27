Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacts to trolling on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N lawmaker comes down hard upon the trolls and asked people not to disgrace others [women], explaining her actions during the live TV program.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2022) PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt strongly reacted to social media trolling over a clip of a tv program in which she was seen removing ‘Dopatta’ [wide scraf] from the mike so the her voice could be clear for the audience.

The trolls made videos on TikTok of that particular scene of the PML-N lawmaker when she intended to remove wide scarf from the mike on instructions of the relevant TV producer.

Reacting strongly to social media trolling, Hina Butt took to Twitter and lashed out the trolls asking them to stop disrespecting the women. She said that negative people were speaking out their gutter minds and clarified that it was producer who asked her to remove ‘dopatta’ from the mike for clear voice during the program.

Hina asked the trolls to stop disgracing people.