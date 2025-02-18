Hina Proposes Women Protection Centres In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) During the pre-budget speech in the Punjab Assembly, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Hina
Pervez Butt presented several significant proposals aimed at enhancing the protection of women
and improving access to legal assistance.
She urged the establishment of Women Protection Centres (WPCs) in all districts of Punjab to
provide immediate and effective support to women in distress.
She highlighted that, at present, only Multan has a WPC, whereas such facilities should be available
across all districts to ensure timely intervention and support for affected women.
Additionally, Hina Pervez Butt suggested that all hospitals in Punjab should issue free medical certificates for women, ensuring that victims of violence or abuse are not subjected to any financial burden for their medical examinations.
She further emphasised the need to provide immediate and cost-free legal assistance to women who are victims of abuse and violence.
She proposed organising special training workshops for police officers, prosecutors, and hospital staff so they can interact more effectively with women affected by violence and address their issues more efficiently.
She also called for the establishment of advanced forensic services and evidence collection points to improve the investigation of cases related to violence against women in Punjab.
