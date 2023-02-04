Hina Rabbani, AK Momen discuss mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister of State has expressed satisfaction over the fact that commercial relations between the two countries are gaining momentum.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint) UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar who is in Colombo has held a meeting with Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of Sri Lanka independence festivities.

They discussed mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially in economy and trade.

The Minister of State expressed satisfaction over the fact that commercial relations between the two countries are gaining momentum.

She underscored the need for bolstering economic, trade and investment linkages, and enhancing tourism and people-to-people contacts. There is commonality of views between Pakistan and Bangladesh on many international issues, especially those pertaining to Muslim Ummah.