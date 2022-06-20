UrduPoint.com

Hina Rabbani Calls On CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif here at CM office on Monday

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and the development made for exit from the grey list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force).

The CM appreciated the efforts put forth by Hina Rabbani Khar and her team members over the positive progress made by Pakistan in coming out of the grey list.

"The positive progress is a collective success and it is hoped that after the visit of the FATF team Pakistan would return to the white list", he added.

MNA Raza Rabbani Khar, Provincial Ministers Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Sardar Awais Leghari, and MPA Makhdoom Syed Usman Mehmood were also present.

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Hina Rabbani Khar Punjab Raza Rabbani Visit Progress Ali Haider Financial Action Task Force From

