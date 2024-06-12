Open Menu

Hina Rabbani Demands 'collective Wisdom, Supportive Policies Of Agriculture In Budget 2024-25'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Hina Rabbani demands 'collective wisdom, supportive policies of agriculture in budget 2024-25'

Pakistan People's Party Senior leader Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday said that her party always played a responsible role in the country and always been a strong voice for the rights of neglected segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Senior leader Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday said that her party always played a responsible role in the country and always been a strong voice for the rights of neglected segment of society.

Talking to ptv in Parliament, she said in budget 2024-25 PPP has once again demanded government for a supportive policies for agriculture sector.

She said that we are supporting government in right direction for economic and political stability in the country, adding, PPP will add some of its proposals related to public welfare issues in the budget.

“We will settle the issues with dialogue,” she added.

She said President Zardari also deliberated on various strategies to alleviate the economic burden on the poor and middle classes in the forthcoming fiscal plan.

"We also demanded significant measures to support the poor and middle-income groups in the upcoming budget", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Hina Rabbani Khar Poor Parliament Budget Agriculture Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

DIG takes notice of injured policeman

DIG takes notice of injured policeman

6 seconds ago
 Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Ope ..

Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

27 seconds ago
 Delegation of Punjab University students visits PS ..

Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA

29 seconds ago
 Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the ..

Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

30 seconds ago
 Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Amer ..

Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas

32 seconds ago
 US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

9 minutes ago
Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle market ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses gratitude ..

2 minutes ago
 Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; econom ..

Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM

6 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

6 minutes ago
 PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees

PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan