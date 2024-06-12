Hina Rabbani demands 'collective wisdom, supportive policies of agriculture in budget 2024-25'

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 06:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Senior leader Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday said that her party always played a responsible role in the country and always been a strong voice for the rights of neglected segment of society.
Talking to ptv in Parliament, she said in budget 2024-25 PPP has once again demanded government for a supportive policies for agriculture sector.
She said that we are supporting government in right direction for economic and political stability in the country, adding, PPP will add some of its proposals related to public welfare issues in the budget.
“We will settle the issues with dialogue,” she added.
She said President Zardari also deliberated on various strategies to alleviate the economic burden on the poor and middle classes in the forthcoming fiscal plan.
"We also demanded significant measures to support the poor and middle-income groups in the upcoming budget", she added.
