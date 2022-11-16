Hina Rabbani Khar, Belgian Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Other Important Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Charles Delogne called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here on Wednesday.
They took stock of bilateral relations while stressing the need for further enhancing trade and investment ties. Important regional and global matters were also discussed, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.