UrduPoint.com

Hina Rabbani Khar Meets Members Of European Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday met four members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who are on a visit to Pakistan.

The Minister of State expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's growing multifaceted ties with the European Union.

She discussed with MEPs a wide range of subjects including flood situation, Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as well as important regional and global issues, Foreign Office said.

