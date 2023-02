Hina Rabbani Khar, Momen discuss Pak-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen on Saturday discussed mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, especially in economy and trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen on Saturday discussed mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, especially in economy and trade.

They held a meeting on the sidelines of the Sri Lanka independence festivities, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.