UrduPoint.com

Hina Rabbani Khar To Lead Delegation At FATF Plenary Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Hina Rabbani Khar to lead delegation at FATF plenary meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead a delegation at the plenary meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) being held in Berlin, Germany.

Khar, also the Chair of Pakistan's National FATF Coordination Committee, will present a review of Pakistan's progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The plenary will review the recommendations of FATF's International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG).

The Minister of State will also hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans.

The Minster will underscore the government's high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan's domestic AML CFT regime.

During the visit, she will also hold meetings with dignitaries in Germany in the context of Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

The MoS is accompanied by a senior-level delegation.

Germany is hosting the FATF Plenary meeting in Berlin from 13-17 June 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Visit Germany Berlin Progress Lead June 2018 Financial Action Task Force From Government

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln il ..

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln illegally transferred to UK by B ..

45 minutes ago
 Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

2 hours ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

2 hours ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

3 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.