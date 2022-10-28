Hina Rabbani meets UN resident coordinator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Friday met Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Pakistan Julien Harneis at Foreign Office here.

The state minister discussed the UN's support for post-flood humanitarian rescue and relief efforts, a Foreign Office press release said.

She also discussed Pakistan's comprehensive plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction in wake of post-disaster needs assessment leading to an international pledging conference.