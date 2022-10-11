UrduPoint.com

Hina Reaffirms Pakistan's Support For UN Peacekeeping

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Hina reaffirms Pakistan's support for UN peacekeeping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for UN peacekeeping including the country's commitment to promoting gender perspective in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The minister of state, in a meeting with the Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix here at Foreign Office, underscored Pakistan's unique role and contribution as one of the top troop-contributing countries over decades.

They exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations through advancing political processes, ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers, and provision of adequate resources corresponding to the mandates.

The minister of state noted that the important work carried out by the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was a symbol of the UN's commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and recognition of the need for its peaceful resolution.

The USG appreciated Pakistan's leading role in UN peacekeeping and paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving under the UN flag.

He looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the peacekeeping performance and success of the UN Missions.

Underscoring Pakistan's strong attachment to multilateralism, the minister of state assured full support for the reform and strengthening of the UN peacekeeping architecture.

Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem also hosted USG Lacroix over a working lunch.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar United Nations Jammu Top

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.