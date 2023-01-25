UrduPoint.com

Hina, Russian Envoy On Afghanistan Discuss Matters Of Regional Peace, Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Hina, Russian Envoy on Afghanistan discuss matters of regional peace, security

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on Minister for State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on Minister for State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar here on Wednesday.

Issues related to regional peace and security were discussed during the meeting, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Underscoring that a peaceful neighbourhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, the Minister of State stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between Central and South Asia, was central towards achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work with other regional countries towards that end.

Expressing solidarity with the Afghan people, the Minister of State urged the international community to continue extending assistance and support, in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan's prosperity and development.

Ambassador Zamir Kabulov earlier met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/ Special Representative on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq. Both sides agreed to remain actively engaged with a view to promote regional peace, stability and economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Hina Rabbani Khar Russia Asia

Recent Stories

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs A ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Hit September 2021 Highs Amid Refinery Outages - EIA

2 minutes ago
 China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sancti ..

China Urges Immediate Lifting of Anti-Syria Sanctions - UN DPR

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports ..

Russia Ready to Ship Fertilizers Stuck in EU Ports to Syria Free of Charge - Env ..

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

RAK Ruler inaugurates Ras Al Khaimah Safe City

15 minutes ago
 UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30 ..

UN Says Ukraine's Economy Declines by More Than 30% Last Year

9 minutes ago
 White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Uk ..

White House Confirms Sending 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.