Hina, Russian Envoy on Afghanistan discuss matters of regional peace, security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on Minister for State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar here on Wednesday.

Issues related to regional peace and security were discussed during the meeting, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Underscoring that a peaceful neighbourhood remained a strategic imperative for Pakistan, the Minister of State stressed that Afghanistan, with its location as a bridge between Central and South Asia, was central towards achieving the full potential of socio-economic development and regional connectivity.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to work with other regional countries towards that end.

Expressing solidarity with the Afghan people, the Minister of State urged the international community to continue extending assistance and support, in order to address urgent humanitarian needs and to provide a sustainable pathway for Afghanistan's prosperity and development.

Ambassador Zamir Kabulov earlier met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/ Special Representative on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq. Both sides agreed to remain actively engaged with a view to promote regional peace, stability and economic development.