Hina, Russian Special Envoy stress for practical engagement with interim Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Russian Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here on Wednesday.

The two sides stressed the importance of working together to promote regional peace and stability.

They emphasized the need for practical engagement with the Interim Afghan government, a statement issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The two sides also committed to promoting regional solutions through the Moscow Format and Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan.