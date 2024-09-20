Hina Tayyaba Meets Commerce Minister, Discuss Fashion And Design Innovation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Prof. Hina Tayyaba on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss the introduction of a "Design Centre Concept" aimed at boosting Pakistan's fashion and design industry.
The meeting focused on how this concept could foster opportunities in education, research, and development within the fashion industry, with the ultimate goal of promoting exports and tapping into international markets, said a news release.
Jam Kamal appreciated the concept and accepted the proposal for submission, promising to discuss it further at the next Export Development Fund (EDF) board meeting.
He also assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce and encouraged more proposals related to the fashion industry for the upcoming EDF meeting.
Earlier, Hina explained that the concept is inspired by internationally established design centres in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), China, and the United States (Miami).
She emphasized that such a center in Pakistan would significantly enhance the industry's potential, especially in higher education and research, contributing to the country’s global competitiveness.
