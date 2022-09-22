UrduPoint.com

Hina Underscores Potential Of Pak-US Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Hina underscores potential of Pak-US ties

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) ::Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday underscored that there was enormous potential for deepening and widening the Pak-US bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade and investment and in reinforcing people-to-people relations- based on mutual trust and mutual respect.

Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States Department of State held a meeting with minister of state on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The minister thanked the U.S. Government for the solidarity it expressed with the flood victims by assistance of US $ 55 million and underscored that the recent visits of the US Congressional delegations and the members of Administration to Pakistan were a manifestation of the empathy that the United States had for the flood victims and the people of Pakistan.

She apprised the Under Secretary on the devastation caused by the ravaging floods which directly affected 33 million people with punitive losses to Pakistan.The minister stressed that even though Pakistan was responsible for less than 1% of global emissions it was bearing the brunt of climate crisis.

She also highlighted the relief efforts of the government and emphasized that reconstruction and rehabilitation would require long-term commitments on part of the international community.

She highlighted the deteriorating situation of the human rights in India and, in particular, how it was affecting the plight of the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and emphasized the centrality of the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for the regional peace and stability.

The Under Secretary offered condolences over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan due to the super floods. She maintained that the U.S. would support Pakistan in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process. She also reaffirmed that the US would widen its engagement with Pakistan in various areas including climate change, health, energy, and trade and investment.

Hina Rabbani Khar also discussed the regional situation and emphasized the need for peace, development, and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution Hina Rabbani Khar Flood Jammu United States Government Million

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

10 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

11 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

11 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

11 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

11 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.