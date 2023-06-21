Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educational institutes

(@Abdulla99267510)

The both sides discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, vocational training, Migration and Mobility.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has stressed for early resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistani students in Danish educational institutions.

She was talking to the German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas today (Wednesday).

