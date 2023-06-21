UrduPoint.com

Hina Wants Early Resolution Of Visa Issues Of Pakistani Students In Danish Educational Institutes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educational institutes

The both sides discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, vocational training, Migration and Mobility.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has stressed for early resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistani students in Danish educational institutions.

She was talking to the German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas today (Wednesday).

Matters pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, vocational training, Migration and Mobility were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Hina Rabbani Khar Education German Visa

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

18 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

22 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.