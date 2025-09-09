Hindko Academy brings out latest issue of literary journal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Peshawar-based Gandhara Hindko Academy has brought out the latest edition of its literary journal, "Hindko Adab", featuring a diverse range of content for readers.

The editorial takes pride in completing three decades of the magazine’s journey. It notes that, despite recurrent challenges in securing funds from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, both the board and the academy have remained steadfast in their mission.

“Our resilience and commitment to literary growth are reflected in the latest issue of Hindko Adab,” reads the editorial.

The opening section of the journal features poetry by Hindko mystics —Ahmad Ali Saeen, Meer Ahmad, and Agha Muhammad Josh—whose verses continue to echo with spiritual depth.

The subsequent portion presents three short stories. “Bari” is by Dr Muhammad Aadil, “Jhalee” by Ms Gul Arbab, and “Qalandrey Da Faisla” by Syed Saeed Gilani. All are laden with thoughts, expressions, and imaginations.

The Inshaiya (essay) section carries two pieces: Muhammad Ziauddin’s “Giraan” and Dr Muhammad Aadil’s “Aazaadi” both bringing distinct voices to the genre.

It is worth mentioning that the Gandhara Hindko Academy, operating under the Gandhara Hindko Board for the past 10 years, has been working to promote Hindko as well as other languages spoken across the country.

The board and the academy have carried out extensive work on languages including Hindko, Pashto, Gojri, Kohistani, Khowar, Dameli, Ushojo, Kalkoti, Gawarbati, and Yidgha in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Punjabi, Saraiki, and Pothohari in Punjab; Sindhi and urdu in Sindh; Balochi, Brahui, and Pashto in Balochistan; Shina, Balti, and Wakhi in Gilgit-Baltistan; and Kashmiri and Pahari in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the years, the two institutions have successfully organized seven international Hindko conferences and nine regional language conferences.

The academy is currently publishing more than 15 literary journals in various languages, which have received recognition at regional, national, and international levels.

The tally of books and publications produced by the academy and the board has surpassed 500.

Although the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had previously allocated funds for the academy in its Annual Development Programme on two occasions, no financial support has been provided since June 30, 2022.