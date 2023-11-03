Hindko Academy, Directorate of Archives enter collaboration to share resourceful material

The Gandhara Hindko Academy and Directorate of Archives and Libraries, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday have entered into a collaboration to share resource material

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Gandhara Hindko Academy and Directorate of Archives and Libraries, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday have entered into a collaboration to share resource material.

The collaboration was struck by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two bodies.

Muhammad Ziauddin, the chief of the executive committee of the Hindko Academy, inked the MoU with Director of Archives and Libraries, Raheela Hafeez in the presence of other officials.

Under the collaboration, the record of the books and publications kept at the Dr Elahi Bakhsh Awan Library of the Hindko Academy would be posted at the website of the Directorate of Archives and Libraries in the form of a link.

The link of the 400,000 books and publications kept at the main library and different branches of the Directorate of Archives and Libraries would be posted at the official website of the Hindko Academy.

The officials said the collaboration was struck under instructions from Secretary for Higher Education Arshad Khan.

Raheela Hafeez said: "The step has been taken to give access to students and researchers to the resource material available at the two facilities and help the researchers. The collaboration will develop and increase the book reading habit and highlight the importance of the literature and history of the region."

Ziauddin said the Dr Elahi Bakhsh Awan Library at the Hindko Academy had books and other resource material which pertained to not only Hindko but also other languages and the literature associated with them. He said the academy was working under public-private partnership for the last eight years and was being managed by the Gandhara Hindko Board.

The research scholar said the academy was vying for the preservation and promotion of several Pakistani languages, their literatures and cultures. He hoped several languages, their history, literature, and culture would be introduced to readers and researchers after the Hindko Academy-Directorate of Archives collaboration.