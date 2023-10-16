Open Menu

Hindko Academy Establishes Persian Section

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Hindko Academy establishes Persian Section

The Gandhara Hindko Academy in Peshawar has inaugurated a Persian Section dedicated to the pursuit of comparative study and research analysis. This new addition is housed within the Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan Library of the academy, a tribute to the distinguished Hindko language researcher from Peshawar, Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Gandhara Hindko Academy in Peshawar has inaugurated a Persian Section dedicated to the pursuit of comparative study and research analysis. This new addition is housed within the Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan library of the academy, a tribute to the distinguished Hindko language researcher from Peshawar, Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan.

Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan, during his doctoral studies in linguistics at the University of London, England, from 1968 to 1974, conducted extensive research on the Hindko language. His scholarly contributions include an extensive Hindko dictionary and numerous research-based publications.

The Persian Section at the Hindko Academy is brimming with resources, including a Persian translation of the Holy Quran, substantial Persian-English and Persian-Urdu dictionaries, translations of the 14th-century Persian poet Hafiz Shirazi's works in English and urdu, a collection of materials for Persian language learners, and a diverse range of books covering various subjects, along with audio and video resources.

The launch of the Persian Section was marked by a ceremony featuring Prof Dr. Adnan Gul as the chief guest. Dr. Gul highlighted the significance of the Persian language and literature in the region, which had a dominant presence for over 700 years and once held the status of a court language, influencing native languages significantly.

Muhammad Ziauddin, a research scholar of the Hindko language and the head of the executive committee overseeing the Hindko Academy through a public-private partnership, also emphasized the importance of Persian in the region. He underscored the universality of Hafiz Shirazi's poetry and other Persian mystics' works, suggesting that their messages should be accessible to speakers of all languages, including Hindko.

Furthermore, Ziauddin pointed out that a significant portion of the poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, is in Persian, further underscoring the significance of the language.

Ziauddin also noted that Persian is spoken in several other countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, and various Central Asian Republics, each with its unique variations. He highlighted that the establishment of a Persian Section at the Hindko Academy will facilitate a deeper understanding of the linguistic acculturation process with local and Hindko languages.

The Hindko Academy is a forward-looking institution dedicated to the promotion of not only Hindko but also other Pakistani languages, such as English, Urdu, Pashto, Saraiki, Balochi, Brahui, Khowar, and Torwali.

The academy's director, Dr. Muhammad Aadil, stressed the importance of studying the literature of other languages, believing it can enhance Hindko and further enrich the academy's research endeavors. He cited the example of Saeen Ahmad Ali, an eminent Hindko mystic poet from the 18th century in Peshawar who also composed poetry in Persian. Ali's family roots were in the Faris region, illustrating the close connections between Hindko and other languages.

The Hindko Academy has been instrumental in publishing over 500 books and publications, not limited to Hindko but encompassing a wide array of Pakistani languages. This work serves as a crucial effort to preserve and promote Pakistan's diverse linguistic heritage. rewrite news story in news style

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Century Allama Muhammad Iqbal Iran London Tajikistan Family All From Asia Court

Recent Stories

World Bank delegation visits to review development ..

World Bank delegation visits to review development project in Jhang

6 minutes ago
 Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be h ..

Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be held on Oct, 17

11 minutes ago
 Hundreds of illegal immigrants living in Jamshoro

Hundreds of illegal immigrants living in Jamshoro

12 minutes ago
 KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of ..

KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of power transmission license

12 minutes ago
 Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay ..

Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay Waterfront

28 minutes ago
 NH&MP sets up free eye camp for drivers

NH&MP sets up free eye camp for drivers

12 minutes ago
IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI cha ..

IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI chairman

13 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from powe ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from power thieves

24 minutes ago
 Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relie ..

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relief to banking customers

23 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share emp ..

Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share employees information with applic ..

24 minutes ago
 Solangi vows level-playing field to political part ..

Solangi vows level-playing field to political parties in electoral process

24 minutes ago
 UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on B ..

UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on Building Water-Resilient Food S ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan