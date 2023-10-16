Hindko Academy establishes Persian Section

The Gandhara Hindko Academy in Peshawar has inaugurated a Persian Section dedicated to the pursuit of comparative study and research analysis. This new addition is housed within the Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan Library of the academy, a tribute to the distinguished Hindko language researcher from Peshawar, Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Gandhara Hindko Academy in Peshawar has inaugurated a Persian Section dedicated to the pursuit of comparative study and research analysis. This new addition is housed within the Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan library of the academy, a tribute to the distinguished Hindko language researcher from Peshawar, Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan.

Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan, during his doctoral studies in linguistics at the University of London, England, from 1968 to 1974, conducted extensive research on the Hindko language. His scholarly contributions include an extensive Hindko dictionary and numerous research-based publications.

The Persian Section at the Hindko Academy is brimming with resources, including a Persian translation of the Holy Quran, substantial Persian-English and Persian-Urdu dictionaries, translations of the 14th-century Persian poet Hafiz Shirazi's works in English and urdu, a collection of materials for Persian language learners, and a diverse range of books covering various subjects, along with audio and video resources.

The launch of the Persian Section was marked by a ceremony featuring Prof Dr. Adnan Gul as the chief guest. Dr. Gul highlighted the significance of the Persian language and literature in the region, which had a dominant presence for over 700 years and once held the status of a court language, influencing native languages significantly.

Muhammad Ziauddin, a research scholar of the Hindko language and the head of the executive committee overseeing the Hindko Academy through a public-private partnership, also emphasized the importance of Persian in the region. He underscored the universality of Hafiz Shirazi's poetry and other Persian mystics' works, suggesting that their messages should be accessible to speakers of all languages, including Hindko.

Furthermore, Ziauddin pointed out that a significant portion of the poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, is in Persian, further underscoring the significance of the language.

Ziauddin also noted that Persian is spoken in several other countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, and various Central Asian Republics, each with its unique variations. He highlighted that the establishment of a Persian Section at the Hindko Academy will facilitate a deeper understanding of the linguistic acculturation process with local and Hindko languages.

The Hindko Academy is a forward-looking institution dedicated to the promotion of not only Hindko but also other Pakistani languages, such as English, Urdu, Pashto, Saraiki, Balochi, Brahui, Khowar, and Torwali.

The academy's director, Dr. Muhammad Aadil, stressed the importance of studying the literature of other languages, believing it can enhance Hindko and further enrich the academy's research endeavors. He cited the example of Saeen Ahmad Ali, an eminent Hindko mystic poet from the 18th century in Peshawar who also composed poetry in Persian. Ali's family roots were in the Faris region, illustrating the close connections between Hindko and other languages.

The Hindko Academy has been instrumental in publishing over 500 books and publications, not limited to Hindko but encompassing a wide array of Pakistani languages. This work serves as a crucial effort to preserve and promote Pakistan's diverse linguistic heritage.