Hindko Academy facing funds shortage, special grant not released yet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar is facing a lack of funding issue as the special grant of Rs. 2 million, sanctioned by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur months ago, has not been released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Higher education Department for unknown reasons.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Hindko writers and poets expressed concern over the non-availability of financial resources for the academy during a meeting convened at the Gandhara Hindko Board's central office on Wednesday.

They noted that the academy's research activities would suffer if the issue was not addressed.

They pointed out that Hindko is the second most spoken language in KP and the sixth widely spoken regional language in the country.

"The demand for the establishment of a Hindko Academy was first made in 1962, but it remained unfulfilled for a long time.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] government respected the aspirations of the Hindkowan population and set up the Gandhara Hindko Academy under a public-private partnership in April 2015," recalled Adnan Mahmood Gul, senior vice-chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board, which runs the academy in partnership with the KP Higher Education Department.

Muhammad Ziauddin, the general secretary of the board, recalled that in the last nine years, the academy has performed remarkably, not only by publishing books and other materials in the Hindko but also in other regional languages of KP such as Saraiki, Khowar, Koshistani, Torwali, etc along with organizing literary and cultural events in various parts of the province.

"The number of books and publications brought out by the Hindko Academy stands at 550.

The academy's work has been acknowledged at the official level as well," he said, mentioning the Pakistan Academy of Letters and other organizations.

The writers noted that despite these achievements, the Hindko Academy Project was dropped from the Annual Development Plan last year, which was bound to affect the research body's activities.

The board office-bearers said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, after assuming office this year, took notice of the issue and sanctioned a special grant of Rs 2 million for the academy, with a promise to allocate more funds. However, the KP Higher Education Department has not released the amount even after several months, creating concerns among the literarti.

They appealed to the chief minister to direct the KP Higher Education Department to release the special grant to the academy as soon as possible so that its research activities are not disrupted.