Hindko Academy praised for promoting all KP languages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Higher education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Daud Khan on Monday praised Gandhara Hindko Board and the Gandhara Hindko Academy for the work, both literary bodies were carrying out for promotion of Hindko and other languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The senior official expressed these views while talking to a five-member joint delegation of the board and academy which called on him.

The delegation comprised of Prof Dr Adnan Gul, senior-vice-chairman, Mohammad Ziauddin, general secretary, Naseem Mohyuddin, deputy director of admin and accounts, Ali Awais Khayal, research associate, and Mohammad Nauman Qayyum, communication officer.

Secretary Higher Education Department Daud Khan was flanked by Muhammad Sheeraz, secretary development, and Yousaf Ali, senior planning officer.

The delegation briefed the secretary and other officials on the work and achievements of the Hindko board and the academy.

The senior government officials were informed that the board had been working for the promotion of Hindko and other languages and cultures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since its launch 1993.

It is headed by a former chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who has earned respect during his career in the civil service.

Daud Khan was told that the board had been running the Gandhara Hindko Academy since year 2015 under the Public-Private Partnership and had published 400 books, brought out 17 periodicals, arranged seven international and eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa level literary and cultural conferences so far.

The academy is funded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government but all the activities are executed by the Gandhara Hindko Board, it was added.

The secretary was informed that 50 publications of the board and the academy were in the pipeline while android applications of Hindko dictionary, Sufi poetry of Sain Ahmad Ali, proverbs and kids learning had been prepared keeping in view the modern age requirements and were set to be launched.

Daud Khan was told that the Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, during his recent visit had termed the Hindko Academy a state-of-the-art academy for his working.

Secretary Dad Khan appreciated the work being done by the Gandhara Hindko Board and the Gandhara Hindko Academy in a small-time and within limited resources under the leadership of Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

He said it was heartening to know that board and the academy were working not only for Hindko but also other languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which, he said, was bound to strengthen unity and cohesion." These efforts need to highlighted and supported," he added.

The secretary wished to visit the Hindko Academy to know more about the research body. He promised to do all for ensuring more resources for the Hindko Academy which, he believed, needed further support to expand the task of promoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa languages and cultures.

The delegation presented a set of publications to Daud Khan on the occasion.