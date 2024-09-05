Hindko Academy Present Books Gift To President Abaseen Colum Writers Association
September 05, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Prominent Columnist and President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi visited Ghandhar Hindko Academy and held discussion with Research Associate, Ali Owais Khayal over ongoing work in the academy.
According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, during visit Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) appreciated the performance of Muhammad Ziauddin and Gandhara Hindko Academy in terms of promotion and preservation of Hindko and other regional languages.
On this occasion, Owais Khayal presented a set of books recently authored by famous researcher, columnist, Attiq Ahmad Siddiqui.
The book titled as `Taqweem’ has been sent by Attiq Ahmad Siddiqui from USA as a gift for Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. Speaking on the occasion, Zia Sarhadi thanked Attiq Ahmad Siddiqui for presenting the precious gift of his recently authorized book on Afghan war.
He said Attiq ’s contribution in highlighting culture and history of this region in general and Peshawar in particular is regarded as an asset by literary figures.
