Open Menu

Hindko Academy Present Books Gift To President Abaseen Colum Writers Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Hindko Academy present books gift to President Abaseen Colum Writers Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Prominent Columnist and President Abaseen Column Writers Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi visited Ghandhar Hindko Academy and held discussion with Research Associate, Ali Owais Khayal over ongoing work in the academy.

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, during visit Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) appreciated the performance of Muhammad Ziauddin and Gandhara Hindko Academy in terms of promotion and preservation of Hindko and other regional languages.

On this occasion, Owais Khayal presented a set of books recently authored by famous researcher, columnist, Attiq Ahmad Siddiqui.

The book titled as `Taqweem’ has been sent by Attiq Ahmad Siddiqui from USA as a gift for Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. Speaking on the occasion, Zia Sarhadi thanked Attiq Ahmad Siddiqui for presenting the precious gift of his recently authorized book on Afghan war.

He said Attiq ’s contribution in highlighting culture and history of this region in general and Peshawar in particular is regarded as an asset by literary figures.

Related Topics

USA Afghanistan Peshawar Visit Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

36 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

45 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan