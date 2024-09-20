Open Menu

Hindko Language Book On Seerat Wins National Award

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 09:20 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A Hindko language book on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) authored by a Peshawar-based woman writer, Faseeha Zia, has won the national award.

According to a press release, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, presented the award to the author, which included a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The award was given away during the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference in the federal capital as part of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.

The book, "Khatamun Nabiyyeen" (PBUH), has been published by the Gandhara Hindko academy in Peshawar, which is run under a public-private partnership.

The publication on the subject is the first such effort by a woman writer in Hindko, the second main language of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the sixth largely spoken language of the country.

Born and raised in Peshawar, Faseeha Zia received her early education in her hometown. She completed her Master's degree at the University of Peshawar, followed by a Bachelor's in Education and a Master's in Education from Allama Iqbal Open University. Faseeha Zia is known for her simple and clear diction.

She has made contributions to Hindko literature in both prose and poetry, with her work published in numerous journals.

Her debut fiction book, "Mehndi Lagay Hath", was well-received by readers and critics alike.

