Hindko Language Book On Seerat Wins National Award
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A Hindko language book on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) authored by a Peshawar-based woman writer, Faseeha Zia, has won the national award.
According to a press release, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, presented the award to the author, which included a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
The award was given away during the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference in the federal capital as part of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.
The book, "Khatamun Nabiyyeen" (PBUH), has been published by the Gandhara Hindko academy in Peshawar, which is run under a public-private partnership.
The publication on the subject is the first such effort by a woman writer in Hindko, the second main language of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the sixth largely spoken language of the country.
Born and raised in Peshawar, Faseeha Zia received her early education in her hometown. She completed her Master's degree at the University of Peshawar, followed by a Bachelor's in Education and a Master's in Education from Allama Iqbal Open University. Faseeha Zia is known for her simple and clear diction.
She has made contributions to Hindko literature in both prose and poetry, with her work published in numerous journals.
Her debut fiction book, "Mehndi Lagay Hath", was well-received by readers and critics alike.
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Health Dept appoints Dr, Samiullah as CEO of BHCP20 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani for Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto held at People's Secretariat20 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt introduces new SOPs to tackle agent mafia, improve vehicle registration process30 minutes ago
-
Food Minister chairs meeting to review development projects30 minutes ago
-
Court acquits man accused of acid attack after wife retracts statement30 minutes ago
-
Outlaw imprisoned for two years in drug-trafficking30 minutes ago
-
Meeting of district coordination committee for nutrition held40 minutes ago
-
PTI not able to gather people for its public meeting: Azma Bukhari40 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team visits Karachi airport to review facilities50 minutes ago
-
DC warns of action against negligence in dengue surveillance60 minutes ago
-
Life saving medicines donated to FIC60 minutes ago
-
Naat Khwani competition of the blind people held1 hour ago