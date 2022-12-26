Hindko music gala on Dec 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :In their sustained efforts to promote Hindko music, the Gandhara Hindko board and Gandhara Hindko academy will hold the seventh music gala at the cultural hall of Nishtar Hall here on December 31 (Saturday).

Joint Secretary Gandhara Hindko Board, Ahmad Nadeem Awan would be the coordinator for the event while famous tv anchor Nauman Raoof and radio broadcaster Tahira Rifat will perform the duties of stage secretaries.

Young Hindko vocalists Abdul Qadir, Shayan, Asfandyar, Hassan Raza and Faryal Munir will perform at the event, besides well-known singers Zeeshan Ghaznavi, Zulfiqar Bhatti, Muhsin Ali Shah (Shah Gee), Shakir Esakhelvi and Asif Chisti will also enthrall the audience with their voices.