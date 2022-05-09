UrduPoint.com

Hindko Music Gala On May 15th

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Hindko music gala on May 15th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A Hindko music gala under the auspices of Gandhara Hindko board Peshawar would be held on May 15th (Sunday) at 11:00 a.m. in the Cultural Hall near Nishtar Hall here.

The Gandhara Hindko Board said on Monday that Hindkoan artists would perform at the gala and arrangements were in full swing to make it a successful event.

Registration for taking part in the competition was also in progress.

The last date for registration has been fixed as May 14th after which no application would be accepted, the Board said, adding that cash prizes, certificates and shields would be awarded to first, second and third position holders.

