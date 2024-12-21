Open Menu

Hindu Ceremonies At Katas Raj Mandir Conclude

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Hindu pilgrims from India performed "Bhanu Sapthami" rituals at the Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal and a reception was arranged for them by the Evacuee Trust Property board.

On this occasion, Indian leader Wijay Kumar Sharma said that they had received immense love and affection in Pakistan. "We are getting all the facilities here; our religious places are also being taken special care of. We are grateful to the government and ETPB Chairma Syed Attaur Rehman for the construction of the residential complex. We come from 12 different states of India and performed our religious rituals in the Katas Raj," he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifulla Khokhar said that the government of Pakistan takes special measures to serve the people of minority religions and protect and maintain their places of worship. According to the direction of Syed Attaur Rehman, Chairman ETPB, projects worth billions of rupees have been started to renovate the religious places of worship of the Hindu and Sikh communities. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain inaugurated a 36-room building adjacent to the Katas Raj Temple for Hindu pilgrims a few days ago.

He also thanked the district administration.

Addressing the event, President of Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee Krishan Sharma said that the ETPB is rendering excellent services to religious minorities, for which he was especially grateful to the federal government and Chairman ETPB Syed Ataur Rehman. "We have complete religious freedom in Pakistan. Pakistani Hindus trade in various commodities all over the word. People belonging to the Hindu religion are performing their responsibilities in the security forces and other government institutions," he added.

The Hindu pilgrims described Pakistan as a peaceful country and said that they were grateful to the ETPB, the government and people of Pakistan for the way religious places are being protected here. The pilgrims said that the thought they had about Pakistan had changed as soon as they crossed the border. "Pakistanis are very loving and friendly people," they added.

Deputy Secretary General Shrine Umar Javed Awan, security officer Asim Chaudhry and other officers were present.

